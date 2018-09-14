Freebie Friday: Queso, welcome baby box and more free weekend fun

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!
FREE QUESO
Mark your calendar because next Thursday, September 20th at Moe's Southwest Grill locations it's free Queso Day! All customers can get a free 6-ounce cup, no purchase necessary.
To find a location near you, CLICK HERE.
FREE WELCOME BABY BOX
If you're expecting a new addition to the family, right now Walmart is offering a free Welcome Baby Box...with all kinds of goodies or essentials. Request it online and the shipping is free too!
To get your free welcome box, CLICK HERE.
FREE MICHAELS SLIME EVENT
On September 15, Michaels stores are hosting a free Fall Slime Event from 1pm-3pm where kids can decorate slime for the new season.
To find a participating store near you, CLICK HERE.
FREE MAGAZINE SUBSCRIPTION
Valuemags always offers free subscriptions, but right now they are offering a free year subscription to People Magazine - there are tons of other options too!
For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE TRAMPOLINE PASS
You still have a little time to enjoy this hot freebie from Sky Zone. The Chalfont, Glen Mills, and Levittown locations are all celebrating their 14th birthday on September 14th from 3pm - 7 pm, everyone gets a free 30-minute jump pass! Just make sure you call ahead before you go.
For location information, CLICK HERE.
FREE WEEKEND EVENTS
There are tons of free events around town happening this weekend.
- On September 14 at 7:30pm Coxe Park on the 2100 block of Cherry Street is hosting a free outdoor movie night, featuring the family-friendly flick "Thor: Ragnarok." Bring your own lawn chair or blanket!
- The Philadelphia United Jazz Festival hits 15th and South streets for a sixth year of free performances on September 15h from 2pm-10pm.
- Philadelphia is hosting the 2nd Annual Philadelphia International Unity Cup Block Party on Master Street between 13th and Broad Streets on September 16th from 2pm-6pm.
