Freebie Friday: Salad, beer, pretzels, workouts and more

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's the final Freebie Friday of the month!
FREE PRETZELS
If you haven't heard - Friday April 26th is National Pretzel Day. And many retailers are offering the salty snacks for free!
- Philly Pretzel Factory is handing out a free soft pretzel to anyone who walks into one of their stores until 7 p.m. Friday night.
- Snyder's of Hanover is also giving out free bags from 5 until 8 p.m., at 30th Street Station Friday Night.
FREE WORKOUTS
Free outdoor workouts are now back at Dilworth park. Center City Fit is hosting hour-long workouts every Monday and Tuesday night at 6 pm, until October 15th. The options include Zumba, bootcamp, and cardio kickboxing.
FREE SCIENCE FESTIVAL
The Philadelphia Science Festival kicks off Friday, April 26th with star-gazing parties at more than 20 locations across the city. The nine-day event, includes more than 80 science-themed events, exhibits, and activities - culminating in a giant free carnival on Saturday, May 4th.
FREE SALAD
Did you know that May is National Salad Month? To celebrate, Green Leaf's Beyond Great Salads is treating people to a free Pick and Mix Salad on Wednesday May 1st. Just CLICK HERE to download or print the coupon and you'll get a regular-sized salad with your choice of four toppings, plus dressing.
FREE CHICK-Fil-A WITH A SIXERS SERIES WIN
If the 76ers win a playoff series throughout the postseason, you'll get a free Chick-Fil-A sandwich if you have the app in the Philadelphia region. Fans must accept or claim their free sandwich by 10:30 a.m. after a series win and redeem the offer by 10 p.m. that night. You must also have your location services enabled in order to scan the app or place your mobile order.
FREE BEER
And now we have a deal just for watching Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semfinals! Seventeen bars throughout the Delaware Valley are giving customers over the age of 21 a token for a free Coors Light before the start of Saturday night's game. The promotion begins at 6:30pm on the 27th, and runs until all tokens are gone, or until halftime.
Here's a list of participating bars:
- Maggie's Waterfront Cafe: 9242 N Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA
- Bar-Ly Chinatown: 101 N 11th St, Philadelphia, PA
- JT Brewski's Pub: 510 S Oak Ave, Primos, PA
- Chickie's & Pete's (various locations): 1526 Packer Ave, Philadelphia, PA; 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA; 11000 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 350, Philadelphia, PA; 500 Easton Rd, Warrington, PA; 4010 Robbins Ave, Philadelphia, PA; 5035 Township Line Rd, Drexel Hill, PA; 675 Shannondell Blvd, Norristown, PA
- PJ Whelihan's Pub + Restaurant (various locations): 4803 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA; 853 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA; 1347 Wilmington Pike, West Chester, PA; 799 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA; 12 General Warren Blvd, Malvern, P;A 180 Mill Rd Ste B, Oaks, PA
