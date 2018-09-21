WHAT'S THE DEAL

Freebie Friday: Wawa coffee, museum admissions, ice cream and more

PHILADELPHIA --
Here are your freebies being offered this Friday throughout the Philadelphia area!

FREE WAWA COFFEE

Wawa just opened its biggest location in Philadelphia's University City and to celebrate, they're giving away free coffee now through Sunday, September 23rd to all customers who stop by!
For more information on this new Wawa location, CLICK HERE.

FREE ICE CREAM

To celebrate the first day of fall on September 22nd, Halo Top Creamery is giving away free pints of its Pumpkin Pie ice cream. All you need to do is CLICK HERE starting at 12:01am on Saturday to print your coupon - which is only redeemable on Saturday at retailers nationwide.
To print your coupon, CLICK HERE.
FREE NATIONAL PARK ENTRY

September 22nd is the 25th anniversary of National Public Lands Day and to celebrate, all national parks that typically charge an entrance fee will be free to enter.
For a list of participating parks, CLICK HERE.

FREE MUSEUM ADMISSION

National Museum Day is Saturday, September 22 and to celebrate, many museums throughout the country are offering free admission - including over two dozen in and around Philadelphia!

To find a participating museum and print your free ticket, CLICK HERE.

FREE BACK/JOINT PAIN EDUCATION

On September 24th, Premier Orthopaedics and AVE are teaming up for a free educational evening about back and joint pain where you can learn about using your body's own healing properties to treat pain and stiffness. Attendees will also enjoy free salads and desserts from Davio's Galleria Bakery Cafe. The event is happening at it's happening at AVE in King of Prussia (555 South Goddard Blvd.) from 6:30pm-8pm

FREE FLU SHOTS AND HEALTH SCREENINGS

More than 4,600 Walmart stores will be participating in the Walmart Wellness event from 10am-2pm on Saturday, September 22. Customers can get free health screenings, flu shots, vision screenings and more.
For more information, CLICK HERE.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumersaving with 6abcwhat's the deal
WHAT'S THE DEAL
Local teen earned $15k by cleaning out her closet
What's the Deal: Scoring a sale on regular priced items
JBF consignment sale celebrates 10th anniversary; free admission ticket
New procedure promises to cut fat, build muscle non-invasively
More what's the deal
SHOPPING
Nordstrom selling taped-up sneakers for $530
What's the Deal: Scoring a sale on regular priced items
Target offering car seat trade-ins for discount on a new seat
JBF consignment sale celebrates 10th anniversary; free admission ticket
More Shopping
Top Stories
Bucks Co. teen found 2 days after crashing car into ditch
Police: Girl stabs boy with scissors at school in North Philly
Suspect sought for sex offenses against minors in Bucks Co.
Protests at ceremony naming street after Wilson Goode
Police identify kayaker who drowned in Delaware
Traffic law crackdown coming to Center City
Philadelphia Zoo's douc langur monkey, oldest and last in U.S., euthanized
Neighbors helped ex-wife escape Chester County gunman
Show More
Homes lose power after car hits pole in Delaware
5 slashed, including 3 infants, inside New York City birthing center
Browns use 'Philly Special' play in 1st win since 2016
Sheriff: Rite Aid warehouse shooter may have been mentally ill
Ramps connecting I-95 with Pa. Turnpike set to open
More News