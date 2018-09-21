Freebie Friday: Wawa coffee, museum admissions, ice cream and more

PHILADELPHIA --Here are your freebies being offered this Friday throughout the Philadelphia area!
FREE WAWA COFFEE
Wawa just opened its biggest location in Philadelphia's University City and to celebrate, they're giving away free coffee now through Sunday, September 23rd to all customers who stop by!
For more information on this new Wawa location, CLICK HERE.
FREE ICE CREAM
To celebrate the first day of fall on September 22nd, Halo Top Creamery is giving away free pints of its Pumpkin Pie ice cream. All you need to do is CLICK HERE starting at 12:01am on Saturday to print your coupon - which is only redeemable on Saturday at retailers nationwide.
To print your coupon, CLICK HERE.
FREE NATIONAL PARK ENTRY
September 22nd is the 25th anniversary of National Public Lands Day and to celebrate, all national parks that typically charge an entrance fee will be free to enter.
For a list of participating parks, CLICK HERE.
FREE MUSEUM ADMISSION
National Museum Day is Saturday, September 22 and to celebrate, many museums throughout the country are offering free admission - including over two dozen in and around Philadelphia!
To find a participating museum and print your free ticket, CLICK HERE.
FREE BACK/JOINT PAIN EDUCATION
On September 24th, Premier Orthopaedics and AVE are teaming up for a free educational evening about back and joint pain where you can learn about using your body's own healing properties to treat pain and stiffness. Attendees will also enjoy free salads and desserts from Davio's Galleria Bakery Cafe. The event is happening at it's happening at AVE in King of Prussia (555 South Goddard Blvd.) from 6:30pm-8pm
FREE FLU SHOTS AND HEALTH SCREENINGS
More than 4,600 Walmart stores will be participating in the Walmart Wellness event from 10am-2pm on Saturday, September 22. Customers can get free health screenings, flu shots, vision screenings and more.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps