What's the Deal: Just Between Friends consignment sale celebrates 10th anniversary

JFB sale celebrates 10th anniversary - Nydia Han reports during Action News at 4:30pm on September 18, 2018.

By
OAKS, Pa. (WPVI) --
No matter what you need for your kids - this is one sale you cannot afford to miss.

This is the 10th year the Just Between Friends - or JBF - sale is happening at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center and to celebrate, we've got the best deals for $10 dollars or less.

"So it's been crazy how this sale has grown. We started with 147 consignors and this sale will have over 1,500 consignors," said Tracy Panase from Just Between Friends.

And here, you can get pretty much anything at a steep discount.

Over the years, the JBF sale has saved families hundreds of thousands of dollars on all kinds of things and this event will be no exception.

"Toys, books, puzzles, games, DVDs, large items, pack and plays - any type of baby gear," said Panase.

The merchandise comes compliments of local families looking to cash in on things they've outgrown.

"I usually make over $1,000 each sale. We are able to afford more clothing, more toys, more items. We rotate through things more often," said Katie Smith from Ambler, Montgomery County.

And in honor of JBF's 10th anniversary at the Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania, there are many things you can get for $10 dollars or less, including: A Fisher Price activity seat for $8, snow boots and other cold weather accessories for $5-$8.

"American Girl is so popular. American Girl beauty parlor seat - retails for $150 dollars but it's $8 dollars. New American Girl doll in package, $5 dollars," said Panase.

And don't forget, Halloween is coming up.

"Here's a Snow White costume for $7 dollars and it includes the head band," said Panase.

The JBF sale at the Expo Center is Thursday, September 20 through Sunday, September 23. Admission is free every day except Thursday when admission is $3 dollars.

"And on Sunday if our half price sale, so it pays to come back throughout the weekend," said Panase.

For that $3 admission on Thursday - you can print a free admissions ticket below or bring a nonpersishable food item to donate to the Daily Bread Comunity Food Pantry.

If you're looking to sell items, you have one more chance this year. JBF will be holding sales in Lancaster and Bucks County in October, so it's not too late! For more information on those upcoming sales, CLICK HERE.



