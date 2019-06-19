Shopping

Lifestyle expert shares summer must-haves from local artisans

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Summer officially starts in 48 hours.

From totes to sandals to statement earrings, local lifestyle expert Marisa Brahney rounded up a summer hot list with exclusive deals just for our 6abc viewers.

Summer is getting extra bright thanks to a Roxborough mom named Lily Lough and her colorful pieces of jewelry.

"She created all of these out of her house," said Brahey.

And she's offering our viewers 30% off her entire line with the code: summer30.

Another mom from New Jersey started The Monogram Corner, where everything is personalized. You can add your initials to almost anyhing, from sunglasses to tumblers and tote bags.

"She actually paints these, so you can do your initials or even she even has ones where she paints the zip code of your shore town. Avalon, Sea Isle - wherever you are going, slap it on the beach bag and let everrybody know," said Brahey.

Mules and slides are also having a moment this summer. Sandals from Salt and Umber are sustainable and eco-conscious

"These are hand created with minimal machinery in India by women who otherwise woud not have a chance to work, so there's a lot of meaning behind this company," said Brahey.

They're offering our viewers 10% off with the code: SUMMER.

"And they are really fun these leathers are tanned with vegetables, which is really neat," added Brahey.

Finally, we have a deal if you're in the market for new luggage.

"It is an investment - this is the hard sided spinner by Andiamo Luggage. This comes with a 10-year warranty. It also has a USB port so it's very tech savvy," said Brahey.

6abc viewers can get 10% off with the code: 6abc10.
