Pier 1 Imports closing up to 45 more stores

You could soon be seeing fewer Pier 1 Imports stores around.

The home decor chain has announced a new fiscal plan for 2020 to its investors. A big part of that plan is closing stores.

Pier 1 says it is considering closing up to 45 locations for the 2020 fiscal year, that's on top of the 30 stores it has already shut down.

The company says even more locations may see their doors close if performance and sales goals are not met.
