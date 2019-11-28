Shoppers flock to stores on Thanksgiving ahead of Black Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The doors opened at Best Buy just after 5 p.m. in South Philadelphia. Some people have been waiting since 12 p.m. to get in.The Action Cam caught a quick employee pump-up speech before the doors opened.Shoppers also hit the Christmas Village in Love Park for hot treats and hand made items."It's Thanksgiving day. My mom wanted to go to the parade and it's over now. And now what? My mom and me and grandma are going to get hot chocolate," said 6-year-old Luca.The sales are plenty, Taylor Holmes from Maryland picked up a $15 ring."Right now I'm shopping for me. Not buying any gifts yet it's too early. It's a little too early," said Holmes.Yingyi Yin is visiting from Spain, "I'm looking for things for my family. What do you see that's really interesting here? There's a lot of stuff from everywhere, shirts from Nepal, Mexican stuff, Russian, all different kinds of food."Lucy Yalynka Stark has been selling Christmas ornaments in the market for the last decade, and Thanksgiving is now prime time for shoppers."This is our 10th seasons and I see that's it's more and more people here every year," said Yalynka Stark.