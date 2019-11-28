Shoppers stock up on Thanksgiving favorites at Reading Terminal Market

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Reading Terminal is usually busy but the crowds have exploded in size with families coming in from across the greater-Philadelphia area to stock up on their favorite Thanksgiving dishes.A worker at Beiler's Bakery yells out, "Blueberry pies, fresh blueberry pies right in the oven. Look at that."Just about everything you'll need for Thanksgiving can be found at Reading Terminal in Center City."I buy the carrot cake. It is to die for," said customer Camille Copeland.Copeland has been picking up desserts from Beiler's for nearly 45 years for her family.Their house in Abington is where you want to be."Two fried turkeys. We have about 40 people; we do greens, we do fried cabbage, we do string beans," Copeland said.She went on with a list of all of the Thanksgiving classics enjoyed by many.Other families were also getting ready to cook up their longtime recipes."We cut the back out and spread the turkey out, it's called spatchcocking and my brother-in-law says, "You're mutilating the bird," but it cooks more evenly, the breast cooks better, the legs cook well," said Godshall's Poultry customer Kathy Dowdell.And just like cooking that turkey, navigating through the Terminal takes time, but many would agree it's worth the wait."My favorite holiday hands down. I always have off and I try to give, be a cheerful person, and do the right thing," said customer Frank Holmes.