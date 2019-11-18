Minda Living is a socially conscious brand with handcrafted collections from artisans in countries like Morocco, India and Mexico.
Inside their brand new location in Fairmount, you can find everything from clothing to accessories to handbags. All of their environmentally friendly products have an Impact tag on them -to let the consumer know its global footprint.
Minda Living | Instagram | Facebook
2449 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Minda Living brings collections from around the world to Fairmount
