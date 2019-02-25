What's the Deal: Get paid for recycling your old stuff

Maybe you're getting a head start on spring cleaning or you're decluttering those items that don't spark joy.
Money Talks News rounded up a list of major retailers that will pay you to recycle your old stuff.
For clothing, start by heading to your local H&M store and bring a bag of things you aren't wearing.
They have a garment collection box next to the cashier and in return for dropping off those unwanted threads, you get a voucher to shop in the store.
The North Face will give you $10 off your next purchase of $100 if you drop off your unwanted clothes - again, any brand.
Madewell lets you donate your old denim for $20 off a full-priced pair of their jeans.
At Levi Strauss, bring in any brand of clothes or shoes and you will get 20 percent off a single, full-priced item.
Eileen fisher only takes it's own brand back for recycling and they will give you a $5 rewards card per item.
For tech and electronics, the AT&T Trade-In Program lets you safely recycle electronic devices in exchange for a credit in an amount of "up to $150 or more" depending on what you donate.
And you can recycle your used electronics and appliances at Best Buy. They usually offer 15% off new purchases, but check your local store for special offers.
Microsoft also offers store credit when you bring in your old electronics. And if they can't reuse it, they will recycle it for you.
Finally, Office Depot is all about the ink and toner cartridges. Take your empty ones to the nearest Office Depot and they'll give you $2 back in rewards for each one.
