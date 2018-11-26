What's the Deal: Holiday gift ideas that give back

It's Cyber Monday and you know there are a lot of hot deals out there, but tomorrow is giving Tuesday.It is a movement to create an international day of charitable giving, reminding us what this season is all about.To that end, we also rounded up a list of gifts that you can feel good giving because these gifts give back.Let's start with something local. Hand in Hand is a Philly-based company that provides hope through soap.For each bar sold, a bar is donated to a child in need along with a month of clean water. Buy a bar. Give a bar.The uber-popular metal S'well Water Bottles claim to keep your drinks cold for up to 24 hours and not only do they reduce plastic consumption, they also donate a portion of the proceeds to provide clean water across the globe.The Shop Forward's "4 Things" tote allows you to personalize your canvas with your 4 favorite things. Each purchase supports orphans in Haiti.With each bottle of ONE HOPE WINE, they help fund therapy for children with autism.Pura Vida bracelets has partnered with over 174 different charities around the world and has donated more than 1.5 million dollars to dateFinally, New Jersey based Karma for a Cure is offering our viewers a special "Giving Tuesday" deal.Through midnight Tuesday, get 25% percent off everything using the code 6abc and for every order placed with our 6abc code, they will donate a piece of designer clothing to "bottomless closet," which helps disadvantaged women in need secure a job.------