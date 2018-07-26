CONSUMER

Jenzy app makes kid's shoe shopping easier; exclusive deal for 6abc viewers

Shopping for shoes - especially with toddlers - can be a bit of a parenting nightmare, so a local duo has created an app for that.

Blaine is 2-years-old and while mom Abby Wanger enjoys a variety of activities with her son, shoe shopping is not one of them.

"I've been ordering about 3 sizes online, having them come, sitting him down, trying them on and then returning 2-3 pairs at a time," she said. "It's either that or going to the store - and that isn't much better! I do not enjoy that process."

So Abby has found a solution the free Jenzy app. on her smartphone.

"We put the SEPTA card down, he knows the card and then we take a picture, it's very easy," said Abby.

Jenzy figures out your child's measurements and recommends the best sizes in a variety of brands and styles. Then you can buy directly from the app.

"It's brands that I love - Pediped, See Kae Run - stuff that he wears, New Balance, a lot of our favorite brands," said Abby.

The app was created by local entrepreneurs, Eve Ackerley and Carolyn Horner. They met while teaching in China and eventually ended up back in the US and ultimately in Philadelphia.

"I had returned another pair of shoes and I remarked to Carolyn that there needed to be some easier way to size and shop for your shoes," recalled Eve.

The entrepreneurs ended up talking to women who happen to be moms and the idea for Jenzy was born.

"Right now the app outputs a child's foot measurements within 4 millimeters and that's about half a child's shoe size," said Eve.

The name is a riff off "Generation Z." Jenzy has partnered with about 12 brands so far and carries sizes from 0 to 13 1/2.

And Jenzy is offering our 6abc viewers an exclusive deal - 25 percent off your first order with the promo code 6abc.

For a link to download the app, CLICK HERE.

