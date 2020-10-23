shooting

Shots fired at grandfather, 3 teenagers in car in West Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A grandfather and three teenagers found themselves under fire in West Philadelphia.

Police said the group was in a car in at the Lucien Blackwell Community Center parking lot around 6:50 p.m. Thursday on the 700 block of North Markoe Street when shots were fired.

One bullet pierced the front windshield and landed in a headrest.

Police said one of the teens was sitting in that seat and was able to duck to avoid being hit.

Two of the teens were struck by the gunfire. An 18-year-old was shot in left leg and a 17-year-old suffered a graze wound to the head.

The grandfather sped away and stopped at 47th and Brown streets.

The injured teenagers were taken to the hospital and are listed in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west philadelphiashootingteenagers
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Man, 21, shot in stomach in Strawberry Mansion
Suspect wanted for killing teen walking to Philly gym
Man shot during post-funeral gathering in Ardmore
Shooting suspect followed victim for blocks in South Philly: Police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fact Check: Trump, Biden's final presidential debate
Instant poll: Who won the night, Biden or Trump?
Wentz rallies Eagles to 22-21 win over Giants
Man shot during post-funeral gathering in Ardmore
Person struck by driver in Winslow Township
AccuWeather: Morning Fog Today and Saturday, Big Chill On Sunday
Man, 21, shot in stomach in Strawberry Mansion
Show More
Troubleshooters: Getting answers about unemployment
Top 6: Dining spots in Ambler, Pa.
Final Trump, Biden debate marked by clashes, but less chaos
Many choosing to skip trick-or-treating this year
Chick-fil-A selling its sauces in stores for good cause
More TOP STORIES News