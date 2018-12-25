Shots fired at SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia

Shots fired at SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on December 25, 2018.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Detectives in North Philadelphia are looking for the gunman who opened fired on a SEPTA bus carrying passengers early Christmas morning.

Investigators say the Route 60 bus was stopped at a red light on the 600 block of Allegheny Avenue around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

That's when someone started shooting.

Police say the driver was able to get the bus away and return to the depot.

Once there, it was discovered that at least three bullets had struck the passenger side windows.

All ten passengers on board the bus and the driver were not injured.

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
