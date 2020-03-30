Sea Isle City prohibiting marketplaces from offering short-term rentals until further notice

SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials in Sea Isle City, New Jersey are trying to limit travel in the city amid the coronavirus outbreak."We are very aware of concerns about the influx of visitors to Sea Isle during the current public health emergency, and we are doing everything legally permissible, in accordance with the governor's executive orders, to limit travel to and within Sea Isle City," said Mayor Leonard Desiderio.Desiderio says Sea Isle City is prohibiting online marketplaces from offering short-term rentals until further notice.Realtors in Sea Isle City have also agreed to suspend short-term rentals through the month of April.Desiderio is urging all property owners to do the same."I want to thank the real estate and business community for their cooperation with this matter. They understand, as we all do, the magnitude of this crisis, and that a temporary moratorium on rentals is appropriate at this time," said the mayor.To date, only one coronavirus case has been confirmed in the city. Health officials say a total of 10 cases are confirmed in Cape May County.