Olympian Simone Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens announce Valentine's Day engagement

Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles and Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens announced their engagement Tuesday morning on social media.
The video above is from when Biles returned to the U.S. from the Olympics in August 2021.
"THE EASIEST YES," Biles wrote on her Instagram. "I can't wait to spend forever and ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ."
WOKE UP A FIANCÉE 💍💍😭— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) February 15, 2022
I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married! 🕊🤎@jjowens_3 pic.twitter.com/BcrWvhEE38
Biles and Jonathan have been together since early 2020.
"Woke up this morning with a fiancée," Owens said on his Instagram.
According to posts from the couple, it appears the engagement happened on Valentine's Day.