SIN is a new 'vibe dining spot in Northern Liberties

Steak. Italian. Nightlife. SIN is being touted as a first-of-its-kind restaurant in Philadelphia.

Steak. Italian. Nightlife. SIN is being touted as a first-of-its-kind restaurant in Philadelphia.

Steak. Italian. Nightlife. SIN is being touted as a first-of-its-kind restaurant in Philadelphia.

Steak. Italian. Nightlife. SIN is being touted as a first-of-its-kind restaurant in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SIN is an acronym for Steak. Italian. Nightlife, and owner Justin Veasey is touting it as a first of its kind restaurant in Philadelphia.

He describes it as equal parts restaurant and cocktail bar with upscale fare served in a fun environment.

There's Cacio e Pepe made table side.

The chicken parm is served with housemade vodka sauce and buffalo mozzarella.

For vegetarians, there's an eggplant stack and for committed carnivores a 32-ounce prime Tomahawk steak.

The steak is designed to be shared in a space created for celebrations and special occasions.

Cocktails include an espresso martini based on an Italian recipe with classic Italian liqueurs and La Colombe coffee.

The restaurant's namesake cocktail is called "It's a Sin." It's a sweeter cocktail, made with vanilla vodka, limoncello, strawberry puree and sour mix and served in a graham cracker rimmed glass.

The 'It's a Sin" name is a nod to the common South Philadelphia saying.

For a true dessert cocktail, there's a pistachio martini made with vanilla vodka, Italian amaretto, Curaao and a graham cracker garnish.

Veasey has extensive experience in the nightlife Industry but this is his first go at his own restaurant.

He plans to start offering 'vibe' brunch in February.

Right now, there's a DJ spinning tunes Friday and Saturday nights.

SIN Restaurant | Instagram

1102 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123