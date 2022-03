JACKSON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Six Flags Great Adventure says guests should prepare for the largest amount of improvements in the park's history.The enhancements include increased capacity and streamlined operations at rides, food services, and admissions.As part of that plan, there is an upgraded mobile app that lets you put your ticket in your Apple or Google Pay wallet.More single rider lines will also be added to four rides.In addition, the former ride "Bizarro" will return to its original form as the "Medusa," which had been a classic ride at the park.Six Flags opens on April 2.