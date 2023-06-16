Philadelphia leaders propose ban on ski masks in public places

Ski masks became popular among young people during the pandemic, but now leaders in Philadelphia are considering banning them in public places like parks and schools.

The city could also issue a $2,000 fine to those who wear a ski mask while committing a crime.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ski masks became popular among young people during the pandemic, but now leaders in Philadelphia are considering banning them in public places like parks and schools.

"You cannot distinguish a misguided kid from a common criminal," said City Council Member Anthony Phillips. "We cannot ignore it because neighbors feel unsafe, we can't ignore the police's struggle to identify suspects. This is a public safety ad a quality of life issue."

Phillips introduced the legislation on Thursday morning.

The proposal would allow the city to issue a $250 fine to those wearing ski masks in rec centers, daycares, parks, and city-owned buildings.

The city would also issue a $2,000 fine to those who wear a ski mask while committing a crime.

That proposal excludes costumes, along with anyone engaging in religious holidays or wearing safety equipment for work.

While teenagers understand the city's concern, some say they're afraid of what's playing out on their blocks. For them, masks may keep them from being targeted for mistaken identity.

"Some people just wear it (ski masks) for protection," said Samia Glenn from West Philadelphia. "Ski mask isn't always defensive. Everybody doesn't wear it just because they're doing something bad."

SEPTA already banned face masks earlier in June on public transit.

The bill is unlikely to pass in time for the summer season, and lawmakers only have one more meeting before they take a summer recess.