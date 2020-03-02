2 kids facing charges after 'skull-breaker challenge' leaves Cherry Hill teen with concussion

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two juveniles are facing charges after the viral "skull breaker" challenge left a Cherry Hill middle school student with a concussion.The skull-breaker challenge involves two people fooling a third person into jumping into the air and then kicking their feet out from under them.Stacy and Marc Shenker's 13-year-old son fell victim to the challenge and had to be rushed to the hospital.The Camden County Prosecutor's Office confirmed on Monday that two minors have been charged with third-degree aggravated assault and third-degree endangering an injured victim.Dr. Grier Arthur is a trauma surgeon at Saint Christopher's Hospital and says the injuries sustained in a fall like this could be life-changing."If you hit headfirst you can have a skull fracture or a hematoma on the outside of the skull or even bleeding within the brain," said Arthur.It's been one month since the Shenker's son was concussed and symptoms, including lethargy and headaches, still haven't completely disappeared."It's hard. My son, in a way, feels like he's being punished because he's restricted," said Stacy Shenker.The Shenkers are warning other kids to think twice."When the next craze of the next challenge comes out, think about it.. is that really how it's going to turn out?" said Stacy Shenker."Just because you see that something looks funny doesn't mean when you try to do it, that it's going to be," said Marc Shenker.The Shenkers say their son is on academic restriction. He will start physical therapy this week and he is hopeful he'll be able to return to playing baseball this fall.