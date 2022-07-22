'Slide The Slopes': Ride down monster-sized slip n' slide at Bear Creek Mountain Resort

A monster-sized slip n' slide is now open at Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Macungie on Friday.
"Slide The Slopes" is one of the world's largest inflatable slip n' slide tubing courses.
Slide through the heat wave on the areas largest inflatable slip n' slide course at Bear Creek Mountain Resort. https://t.co/wxeWpj0WdU pic.twitter.com/vuHK2u3vSp— Bear Creek Mountain Resort (@Bear_Creek) July 20, 2022
There are more than 20 options, covering a mile and a half of the ski slopes.
The courses will be open all weekend long, between noon and 6 p.m.
Tickets for Slide the Slopes are $45 for Adult General Admission or $38 for children 12 and under.
All tickets are valid for four hours on the date of issue with timed arrival.
Bear Creek Mountain says parking is free at the "Slide The Slopes" dedicated entrance area.
Tickets are now available at SlideTheSlopes.com.