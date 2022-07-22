slide

'Slide The Slopes': Ride down monster-sized slip n' slide at Bear Creek Mountain Resort

The courses will be open all weekend long, between noon and 6 p.m.
MAGUNGIE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Here's a unique way to beat the heat this weekend!

A monster-sized slip n' slide is now open at Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Macungie on Friday.

"Slide The Slopes" is one of the world's largest inflatable slip n' slide tubing courses.



There are more than 20 options, covering a mile and a half of the ski slopes.

Bear Creek Mountain Resort is one of the first stops for the Slide The Slopes massive traveling slip-n-slide tour.



Tickets for Slide the Slopes are $45 for Adult General Admission or $38 for children 12 and under.

All tickets are valid for four hours on the date of issue with timed arrival.

Bear Creek Mountain says parking is free at the "Slide The Slopes" dedicated entrance area.

Tickets are now available at SlideTheSlopes.com.
