FIRE

Smoke alarms alert elderly couple to NJ fire

EMBED </>More Videos

1 injured in Glassboro house fire. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on March 25, 2018. (WPVI)

GLASSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) --
Authorities say smoke alarms helped save the lives of an elderly couple in Glassboro, New Jersey.

The alarms went off around 3 a.m. Sunday in their home on the 100 block of Georgetown Road.

They managed to get out safely.

Another person, who is not a resident of the home, was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

There's no word yet on how that person was injured.

Investigators are looking for the cause of the fire.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsfireGlassboro Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIRE
Horsham retirement community says thank you to first responders
Fire damages stores at Bucks County strip mall
2 firefighters injured battling Camden Co. fire
Junkyard fire in Frankford impacts SEPTA, Amtrak service
Fire damages restaurant in Stone Harbor
More fire
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News