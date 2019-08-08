680 people arrested during ICE raids in Jackson, Mississippi

JACKSON, Mississippi (WPVI) -- About 680 people were arrested during raids at seven food processing plants near Jackson, Mississippi.
It was the result of a year-long criminal investigation and believed to be the largest single ICE operation ever in the state.
Agents targeted several companies with workforces made up largely of Latino immigrants.
U.S. immigration officials say some of the undocumented immigrants that were detained have already been released.
