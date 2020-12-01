Society

6abc donates $20,000 to Philabundance during Dunkin' Holiday Food Drive Telethon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On this Giving Tuesday, we once again are proud to sponsor the annual 6abc Dunkin' Holiday Food Drive.

All day long, we have been asking for your donations to Philabundance, the largest hunger-relief organization in the Delaware Valley.

6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica presented our $20,000 donation to Philabundance CEO Loree Jones.

You can help, too. To donate CLICK HERE, or text Donate2Feed to 44321.

You can also add to your ACME grocery order and Dunkin' will donate a dollar for every large hot coffee purchased by DD Perks members.
