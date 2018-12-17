8-year-old patient collects 900 toys for kids at A.I. duPont Hospital

A generous little boy spent Monday delivering gifts at A.I. duPont Hospital for Children.Eight-year-old Kiernan Clark has been a patient there since he was born.Kiernan has had 40 surgeries in his young life.Last year, he started a toy drive for children who have to stay at duPont during the holidays.This year he's collected nearly 900 toys, and says he wanted to give back to those who have given him so much."I've been here for so many years and all the people have helped me out. So, I want to help them out too," he said.When asked what he wants for Christmas, Kiernan says nothing.He says he already has everything he needs.-----