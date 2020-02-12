Society

98-year-old Berks County Girl Scout continues her mission and selling cookies

WERNERSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At 98 years young, a Berks County woman continues a mission she started when she was just 10 years old.

Ronnie Backenstoe is still selling Girl Scout Cookies. She's even part of a troop.

"I became a Girl Scout in 1932!" Ronnie told WMFZ-TV. "I said 'when can I be a Girl Scout.' My mom said 'when you're 10.' So when I was 10, I was ready to go!"

Her fellow scouts joined her for a cookie sale at Phoebe Berks, a retirement community in Wernersville.

Troop Leader Barbara Allen Perelli says Ronnie's energy is non-stop; and her young fellow scouts say she makes them laugh.

Ronnie says the Girl Scouts have taught her so much.

"I think that it was just part of living. That's really what Girl Scouting is, it teaches you how to live," Ronnie said.

Ronnie said when she first sold cookies in the 1930s there were only three different kinds and they only cost 15 cents.

Her favorite Girl Scout Cookie is peanut butter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyberks countygirl scoutscookiessenior citizens
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Caretaker accused of stealing more than $34K from victim
Financial secretary charged with stealing $561K from N.J. church
Police search for driver in hit-and-run crash on the Boulevard
First baby born in Sea Isle City in more than 40 years
Woman stabbed inside Southwest Philadelphia apartment
2 Ohio State Univ. football players accused of rape, kidnapping
NJ toddler able to see thanks to cornea transplant
Show More
Phils begin spring training workouts, single game tickets on sale today
Fire erupts at ExxonMobil refinery in Louisiana
AccuWeather: Dry Today, More Rain Tonight
Woman viciously attacked by trio of purse snatchers in South Philly
Sanders edges Buttigieg in NH primary, giving Dems 2 front-runners
More TOP STORIES News