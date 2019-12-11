Activists urging officials to formally close books on PennEast Pipeline project

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- After years of protest and court procedures, activists are urging officials to formally close the books on the PennEast Pipeline project.
Activists attended a meeting of the Delaware River Basin Commission, Wednesday morning in Washington Crossing Park.
Those activists say although the pipeline is no longer on the Commission's official agenda it has yet to formally reject its application.
The proposed PennEast Pipeline would be roughly 120-miles, spanning from Luzerne County, Pennsylvania to Mercer County, New Jersey.
