Society

Atlanta man shares touching message with wife during two-day labor

ATLANTA -- An Atlanta man's video of him sharing a touching message with his wife while she underwent two days of labor is going viral.

The video shows Kendall Caver standing by his wife, Jasmine Caver, as he flips through a series of pages full of reassuring words and anecdotes.

Kendall says his wife was anxious leading up to her due date on Sept. 3. She had previously had a miscarriage.

"I wanted to do something that could help take her mind off all that was happening and to help her focus on her breathing," he said.

In the booklet, Kendall noted through the "rough times" the couple went through, including a "pregnancy loss," and said it took "prayer" and "patience" for their relationship to succeed.

"You are my best friend, soulmate and in just a few pushes, you'll be the most amazing mother our daughter could ever ask for," Caver wrote in the final pages.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert issued for missing Bridgeton, New Jersey girl
Suspect confesses to murder after remains found in storage, D.A. says
Referee suspended after high school wrestler forced to cut locks
2 dead in Monroe County plane crash
Pa. lawmaker facing child porn possession charges resigns
From Yale grad, Wall Street banker to homeless in Los Angeles
Eagles' injury plague leads to canceled practice
Show More
Nearly 500 lbs of Perdue frozen chicken recalled due to misbranding
AccuWeather: Bright skies, cooler today
Police: Infant found next to woman shot in face in Philadelphia
Human remains found in Philly; may be tied to missing person case
Amish men flee buggy after being pulled over for drinking and driving
More TOP STORIES News