Atlantic City takes top prize in annual lifeguard races

Lifeguards from Atlantic City took home the top prize at the 52nd annual John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Races Friday night.
During the races, competitors row or swim out to a flag, 500 feet off the shore of Ventnor.
They then grab a 50-pound dummy and sprint back to the sand.
The team from Brigantine came in second.
