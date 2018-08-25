Beach patrol warns of sea lice outbreak in Ocean City, Maryland

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3595324" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> How to avoid sea lice

Visitors to Maryland's Eastern Shore are taking home a nasty, stinging reminder from their day at the beach.The Ocean City Beach Patrol took to Facebook this week to report that a type of small jellyfish nicknamed sea lice are hanging out in the surf around Ocean City's beach.The stinging sea creatures can cause some people to feel a prickling sensation while they're in the water. The result can leave a rash with red, itchy or burning bumps within a few hours after exposure.Officials recommend rinsing with fresh water soon after leaving the ocean.Sea lice have been a problem in Florida this summer, with other reports from North Carolina and Alabama.------