Fashion at the Races: Berwyn milliner turns annual fashion contest into virtual affair

BERWYN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This weekend would have been the Radnor Hunt, and next week's Devon Horse Show has also been canceled. But you know what hasn't been canceled? The fashion.
A local woman is keeping the tradition, in a virtual new way.


Zoya Egan, a milliner from Berwyn, also runs a blog called Fashion at the Races. She's now turned the annual fashion fun into a virtual contest.

"Women were making and buying custom dresses, hats, shoes and accessories," Egan says. "They bought tickets and had hotel reservations, and now it's all gone. I just don't want it to go to waste. Let's just dress up and make something out of it!"

Fashion at the Races is now accepting virtual entries in five categories.

Zoya says it's a chance for people to get dressed up even if just to stay at home.

"It feels good to dress up," she says. "It's therapeutic. People with families love it. I've had so many cute little babies entering the contest. I just can't. I will just have to give a prize to each and everyone is so cute."

The last day to submit pictures is Wednesday, May 20.
Prize winners will be announced on May 24.


