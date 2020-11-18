Big donation from community after thieves target Camden nonprofit

Tuesday is the first time in almost five weeks, Kimberliz Rosario got to ride in the after-school program at Lifting Up Camden's Youth.
Back in October, thieves broke into the nonprofit's shed and stole more than two dozen bikes.
"It's like this is so amazing,'' said Kimberliz Rosario. "I'm so glad to have these."
The nonprofit provides programming for about 200 children during the pandemic.
Action News was first to report about the brazen theft last month. Each stolen bike costs between $200 to $800.
"It was really upsetting and traumatic, especially for the youth because that was a safe space for us to be out especially during COVID," said Kristin Prinn with Lifting Up Camden's Youth.
After our story aired in October, residents donated almost 100 bikes to the nonprofit, while Camden-based companies Subaru and American Water together gifted more than $33,000.
"We're excited to provide the donations to Lucy Outreach and have the bike program up and running even with winter coming," said American Water Spokesperson Joe Szafran.
"It's pretty amazing what all these companies and corporations have done, donated, to support us," said Leslie Medina.
The donations will be used to improve on-site security with new surveillance cameras. The mayor's office is even donating a shipping container to house the donated bikes.