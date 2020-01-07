Society

Brother of missing kids from Idaho makes emotional plea

The search for two missing Idaho siblings continues as the mystery surrounding their mother deepens.

Lori Vallow is still being uncooperative to authorities after 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and seven-year-old Joshua went missing late last year.

Family members say Lori and her current husband Chad Daybell said that JJ, who is adopted and has special needs, was staying with a friend in Arizona.

Police say they later learned that was a lie.

Authorities say Lori also told some witnesses her daughter died a year ago.

The brother of the missing kids is making an emotional plea.

"I want to talk to you face to face as if you were in front of me. I need this to end for Tylee and JJ. I need this to end for everyone. This is not okay," said Colby Ryan.

Now, authorities are calling into question Lori's state of mind.

Lori's fourth husband asked the court for custody of their child, pointing to her newfound religious beliefs.

Five months later, he was killed allegedly by his former brother-in-law in a dispute that's still being investigated.
