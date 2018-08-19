Church members work to clean up Wilmington neighborhood

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --Members of a church in Wilmington, Delaware are doing some late August spring cleaning in their neighborhood.
The Action Cam was at the Adams Street basketball courts Sunday morning, where university students and members of the World Mission Society Church of God were cleaning up the place.
The volunteers also plan to clean four surrounding blocks.
The work is part of an effort to support the United Nations sustainable development goals.
