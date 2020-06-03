Society

Frank Rizzo statue removed from steps of the Municipal Services Building overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Early Wednesday morning, the bronze statue of former Philadelphia mayor and police commissioner Frank Rizzo was removed from the steps of the Municipal Services Building in Center City.

The statue was damaged on Saturday when crowds tried to bring it down, and eventually set it on fire. Crews removed the statue from Thomas Paine Plaza around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

The 10-foot-tall bronze statue was erected in 1998, and in recent years was vandalized.

Groups calling for action on social injustice have been seeking its removal for years.

Rizzo was mayor of Philadelphia from 1972 to 1980, During his tenure, Rizzo was praised by supporters as tough on crime but accused by critics of discriminating against minorities.

Rizzo died in 1991 and the statue went up seven years later, a gift to the city from his family, friends and supporters.

The statue was set to be moved next year; however, on Sunday Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said removal would be accelerated and completed within a month.

Kenney said he's never been a fan of the statue.

"I don't think it was deserved in the first place and I didn't put it there," he said. "We had originally planned to remove it when the work in Dilworth Plaza started. We would have saved a considerable amount of money, a couple of hundred thousand dollars."

Kenney added, "The way it's engineered, it's bolted into the stairs and under the stairs is the concourse where people go to get permits and pay their taxes and other things. So we didn't want to tear that up until we did the entire place."

National Guardsmen were positioned around the entire block as onlookers watched the statue be lifted by a crane and placed on a flatbed truck.

There is no word yet on where the statue is being taken.
