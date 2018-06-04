SOCIETY

Collingswood firefighters honored for heroic rescue

Collingswood firefighters honored: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 10 p.m., June 4, 2018 (WPVI)

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) --
Several Collingswood Fire Department firefighters were honored Monday night for their heroic efforts in saving two women from a burning home last month.

Firefighters Stephen Reustle, Kyle Jarozynski, Adam Stuhlemmer and Captain Robert Fox all were honored for the May 8 rescue from a house fire in the 1100 block of Haddon Avenue.

"The first lady jumped out the window," said Reustle. "I caught her in my arms. She knocked my helmet off."

Reustle said as the men were at the top of the ladder with thick, black smoke pouring out of the window, he could see another face.

"I said 'Holy cow! There's another person in here,'" he said.

Fox said they knew it was a hectic situation.

"Very dangerous, but we did what we had to do," he said.

The crews responded just minutes after the early morning call went out. The women only suffered minor injuries.

"The three of us came down the ladder with the captain behind us, backing us up the entire time," said Reustle.

The fire chief along with the mayor and borough commissioners shared their pride with the team Monday night.

"They train constantly on this and over," said Fire Chief Keith Davis. "Everything they did that night was above and beyond what I'd expect them to do."

The chief also said the two victims should be commended, as they knew to shut the door in the room where they were trapped and to kick out the window. He said it was those quick decisions made a difference.

