Eagles players, community leaders host re-entry event

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Every year, thousands of people come back to their communities from prison and jail with little opportunity to find a job.On Friday, Eagles players partnered with community leaders to host a special re-entry event at Temple University.The goal is to help this particular group find employment.Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod spearheaded a discussion about the barriers those returning to society face.Both are members of the Players Coalition, which partnered with Impact Services and Temple's law school to host a job fair for those who want a job but struggle to find one because they have a criminal record.Nearly 60 employers from around the Delaware Valley were there looking to hire.Darrell Briddell shared his story of being a convicted felon who is now back on his feet and working full time.Malcolm Jenkins says change is possible if the community works together."They did their time, they served their debt to society, and when people are coming home and coming back to society, we want them to have something to go to," Jenkins said. "So, it keeps us safe that they are not in despair and not second class citizens.""People do deserve a second chance in life," said Rodney McLeod. "Rehabilitation is real and as long as they have the right mind set and the support system surrounding it, it's possible."One in three people in Pennsylvania have an arrest or criminal record.