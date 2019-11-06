Society

Actress Emma Watson invents new term for being single

Emma Watson has said she prefers to call herself "self-partnered" rather than single as she approaches her 30th birthday.

Watson, 29, who rose to fame as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, coined the phrase in an interview with British Vogue where she discussed the pressures of turning 30.

The actor and activist, said she initially did not understand the "fuss" that surrounded the milestone.

However, she admitted to feeling "stressed and anxious" about her upcoming birthday in April.

"If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you're turning 30, and you're not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you're still figuring things out... There's just this incredible amount of anxiety," Watson told Vogue.

When speaking of how she never believed in the "I'm happy single spiel" she added, "It took me a long time, but I'm very happy (being single). I call it being self-partnered."
