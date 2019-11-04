facebook

Facebook introduces new company brand 'designed for clarity, inspired by people'

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Facebook has introduced its new company brand.

The Menlo Park-based social networking giant says the new branding is clearer about the products that come from Facebook.

Facebook says in the coming weeks, users will start seeing a company endorsement to products like Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

After the rollout, you'll see "from Facebook" on the bottom of each of its product's apps with the same color as each of those apps.

The company says the new branding was "designed for clarity, inspired by people."

