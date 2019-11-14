Society

Family decks out house with 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' theme for special cause

WADSWORTH, Ohio -- For the past seven years, Rachel and Greg Osterland have decorated their home to look like the popular Griswold house from the movie "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" in order to raise awareness for cystic fibrosis research.

This year, the Wadsworth, Ohio, couple is stepping up their "Christmas Vacation" themed holiday display by adding an RV, hoping to attract more attention and raise more funds.

A teacher and students from Wadsworth High School's automotive technologies program are helping the couple recreate the rustic holiday RV seen in the Christmas movie.

"We painted it with some house latex paint and came up with a plan to make it look rustic," says Pete Alexander, Wadsworth High School auto teacher. "It's ready to take for a drive right now, but I don't know how far I'd take it."

The Osterland couple plans to unveil their display on Black Friday and hope to add to the $7,000 they've raised over the years to a good cause.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyohioholiday lightsholidaymoviechristmasu.s. & worldmedical researchfundraiser
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 3, injures 3
SEPTA officer injured in unprovoked attack: Officials
Philly Fire Dept. investigating reports of odor in the city
Death of teacher found in Brandywine River classified as homicide
Police: 2-year-old's death was a homicide, no arrests
New HBO series begins filming in Coatesville
Show More
American teacher found dead in Dominican Republic
NJ lawmakers to take up ban on flavored e-cigarettes
Police: Mayor-elect target of racist, sexist messages at home
Jury deliberations continue in Sean Kratz murder trial
AccuWeather: Less Wind, Not As Cold Today
More TOP STORIES News