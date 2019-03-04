U.S. & WORLD

Community honors firefighter donating organs after battle with brain tumor

EMBED </>More Videos

Emotional video shared by South Metro Fire Rescue showed the somber procession as Cody Mooney, 31, was escorted for an organ donation procedure at Littleton Adventist Hospital in suburban Denver. (South Metro Fire Rescue/Twitter)

LITTLETON, Colo. --
Family, friends and community members came together Saturday to honor a Colorado firefighter after his battle with a brain tumor.

Emotional video shared by South Metro Fire Rescue showed the heart-wrenching procession as Cody Mooney, 31, was escorted for an organ donation procedure at Littleton Adventist Hospital in suburban Denver. Doctors, nurses and Mooney's wife walked his hospital bed down a corridor lined with observers who saluted the firefighter as his bed passed.


Doctors discovered a tumor on Mooney's brainstem in 2017, his family members told Denver television station KCNC. Mooney's health had deteriorated rapidly in the past week following complications related to a February surgery to remove the tumor.

The fire department praised Mooney's decision to be an organ donor, saying he was "saving lives even after his last breath," sentiments echoed by Mooney's friends and family members.

"He made us all better people by what he did and how he lived," Mooney's father Kevin told KCNC. "He was the kind of guy, where if you showed up, he was your friend from the moment you met him."

"The amount of people we've seen coming through the hospital is a testament to his character and who he was," added Sam Phelps, Mooney's friend and a fellow firefighter.

Mooney is survived by his wife, who is pregnant, and their four children. Family members have established a GoFundMe fundraiser to offset Mooney's funeral and healthcare costs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldfirefighterstumorcancerColorado
U.S. & WORLD
Former Colorado governor enters 2020 presidential race
At least 23 dead as storms, tornadoes hit Deep South
Former Colorado Gov. Hickenlooper joins presidential race
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 10: What to know
Daylight saving got you down? These states have no time change
Man stuck on snowy road for 5 days survives on taco sauce packets
Center for Returning Citizens looks to help former inmates get back on track
More Society
Top Stories
2 teens killed, driver injured in Bucks Co. crash
Police-involved shooting under investigation in New Hope
Check School Closings and Delays
AccuWeather: Sunshine Returns
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Snowfall totals from around the region
Messy morning commute in Montco
COMMUTER ALERT: Service changes due to winter storm
City offices in Philadelphia are open Monday after snow hits region
Show More
Keith Flint, singer of The Prodigy, dies at 49
Marshalls to launch online store
Former Colorado Gov. Hickenlooper joins presidential race
More News