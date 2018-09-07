U.S. & WORLD

Florida mom receives death threats after dunking son's head in toilet

EMBED </>More Videos

Florida mom receives death threats after dunking son's head in toilet. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on September 7, 2018.

She's not facing legal charges, but a mom in Florida says she is facing death threats after a video went viral on social media.

The video shows Kaitlyn Wolf holding her young son upside down, sticking his head in a toilet.

However, she says this is not what it looks like.

Wolf said it was just a joke when she gave her three-year-old son what she calls a "swirly" in the toilet.

Her 10-year-old son is the one who took the video.

She says she wanted to discipline him by making him wash his mouth out with soap, but went with this instead.

Also, she says he's not screaming, but laughing.

She sent it to her babysitter, who sent it to someone else, who posted it on Facebook.

Wolf says she never expected the reaction she got.

"They've threatened to kill me, murder me, shove my head in a toilet, bury me halfway alive, cut my head off," says Wolf.

She says his face didn't get wet, it's not a dirty toilet, and he wasn't being tortured in any way.

The local police department said they wanted to arrest her, but the State Attorney's Office declined to pursue charges, saying there was no physical abuse or neglect.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldbig talkerstoilet
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Woman blows off fingers after mistaking dynamite for candle
Study shows sport team rivalry is deal-breaker for women
Mustard pizza causes a stir on the internet
Who is former Trump adviser George Papadopoulos?
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
TL;DR: Merriam-Webster adds 840 new words
Parents call police after electric fence put up near bus stop
College frats to ban hard alcohol in wake of pledge deaths
Saying goodbye to summer at Jersey Shore
More Society
Top Stories
Homeless man's civil case on hold after GoFundMe pledge
Lawsuit accuses late Cardinal Bevilacqua of sex assault
2 ex-reform school counselors charged with assault
AccuWeather: Not As Hot, Spotty Downpours Today
East Coast told to keep close eye on Tropical Storm Florence
Jimmy Kimmel: Philly's $40K insect heist is 'terrifying '
Miss America contestants tuning out recent controversy
Philly Philly vs. Philly Special: Doug Pederson explains
Show More
Philly Special 2.0: Eagles trick Falcons with "Philly Philly" play
Foster parents of murdered toddler say system failed him
Woman blows off fingers after mistaking dynamite for candle
Counterfeit cash cycles through Philadelphia area
Video shows bed bug infestation in SEPTA bus seat
More News