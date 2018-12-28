Folks rush to get year-end donations done in time

As we say goodbye to 2018 and get ready to welcome a new year, many people are rushing to get their last-minute charitable donations done in time.There are a few rules you should be aware of before you donate.Goodwill in Delaware and Delaware County are expecting over 12,000 donors over the next three days. It's their busiest days out of the whole year.Lots of folks emptied their car trunks to bring in their year-end donations in Swarthmore Friday.Shawna O'Neill of Swarthmore said, "We are trying to teach the boys for every toy they get they need to start donating a toy."Nancy Fischer of Media donated some clothes.CEO of Goodwill Delaware and Delaware County Colleen Morrone said, "Getting ready for the new year and starting fresh."With the giving also comes receiving, the tax donation receipt. People look for that receipt for their tax preparations," said Morrone.To shave money off your tax bill - Before donating:-Make sure the non-profit organization is a 501(c)(3) public charity or private foundation.-Make a list of the items you're donating.-Take pictures of your donations.-Prepare a receipt to have signed when you drop off donations."It's definitely a perk and it feels good to get decluttered and also give back," said Kelly Smith of Wallingford.And if you don't have items to donate well money will work too.Frances Sheehan, President of the Foundation for Delaware County said, "It gives the nonprofit the flexibility to use those dollars in whatever is the most important way."Sheehan adds the changes in the 2019 tax law are out but people don't yet know what the impact is going to be for their bottom line."The biggest change is the itemization amount whereas people used to be able to itemize a certain amount of money that has changed and the prediction is that people will limit their charitable dollars. I'm not sure that's true because people don't make charitable donations solely based on the tax benefit. They really are looking to have an impact with their charitable dollars."At Goodwill, the president agrees saying she's seeing fewer people ask for receipts for those tax benefits. They also plan on filling about 30 trucks over the next three days.------