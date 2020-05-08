Governor Wolf extends stay at home order, issues guidance on yellow phase order

On Friday, 24 counties in the commonwealth will enter the "yellow" phase: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango, and Warren.
Wolf provided new guidance for counties entering the yellow phase, including new information on the limited reopening of businesses.
Wolf says he will announce details Friday about more counties moving to the yellow phase.
A significant portion of Pennsylvania's revenue comes from six counties in the southeastern part of the state, including Philadelphia. It's still unclear when the Delaware Valley would be able to enter the yellow phase.
Governor Tom Wolf explained in a release last week the requirements, "These counties were deemed ready to move to a reopening, or "yellow" phase because of low per-capita case counts, the ability to conduct contact tracing and testing, and appropriate population density to contain community spread."
CASES
The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Thursday that 310 more people with COVID-19 have died, raising the statewide death toll to 3,416.
The deaths took place over the past several weeks. The Health Department has been reconciling its records with data provided by hospitals, health care systems, municipal health departments and long-term care centers.
Residents of nursing homes and personal care homes account for nearly 70% of the overall death toll.
Health officials reported 1,070 additional people have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, the first time new infections have topped 1,000 since Saturday. To date, the virus has been confirmed in about 53,000 people in Pennsylvania.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. There is no data on how many people have recovered.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
