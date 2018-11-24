SOCIETY

Gritty crashes wedding in Philadelphia

Gritty crashes wedding in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
An unexpected guest crashed a wedding in Philadelphia Friday night.

Guests at the Grossmuller-Schwemlein wedding at the Cescaphe Ballroom on 2nd Street were taken by surprise when none other than Gritty himself walked through the door.

Gritty, who is no stranger to the spotlight, immediately pulled the bride onto the dance floor for a dance.

Video taken by Twitter user "das_stepha" shows the Philadelphia Flyer's mascot busting a move with wedding guests, and to no surprise, being the life of the party.

