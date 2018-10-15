SOCIETY

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting! A look back at their relationship timeline

Here's a timeline of the relationship of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

A royal baby on the way: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, who got married in May, announced on Monday that they are expecting their first child.

Here are some highlights from their relationship. Watch the video above for more.

Summer 2016: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly met through friends.

November 2016: Prince Harry confirmed their relationship in a statement regarding Meghan's unfair treatment by the press.

November 2017: The royal family announced the couple's engagement.

May 19, 2018: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in a ceremony at Windsor Castle, soon after taking on the titles of duke and duchess.

October 12, 2018: Rumors swirl after Meghan does not remove her coat at the wedding of Princess Eugenie, with many saying she was hiding her stomach.

October 15, 2018: The couple announced they are expecting their first child in the spring.
October 16, 2018: The couple begins their two-week tour of Australia and other countries.
