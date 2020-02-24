Inspirational messages aim to spread body positivity, prevent eating disorders

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Important messages are showing up this week on mirrors at hundreds of colleges and retailers nationwide.
They're aimed at improving they way we think about our bodies, and hopefully preventing eating disorders.
Volunteers at Widener University are fanning out across campus on a mission to change the conversation about body image.
Their weapon - mirror clings reading "Love What You See."
It's the message of the Renfrew Center's Beyond the Mirror campaign for Eating Disorders Awareness Week.
The head of Widener's Counseling Center wanted to take part the minute she heard about it.
"We're so inundated with social media, and comparisons and pressures, being on campus. So I think it's very easy to get caught up in - how should I look, how should I be feeling?" said Jennifer Horowitz.
The message to students - there is no ideal look - love YOUR looks, and those of everyone around you.
It's hoped the mirror clings will start conversations between students, and even some soul-searching.
"We want everyone to be able to stop and think to themselves and say - okay, I noticed these negative thoughts. But let me try to think about a positive one on purpose," said Samantha Carol, Ph.D. at Renfrew Center.
"It think sheds a light on a topic that is typically shied away from, or looked down upon for talking about," said Camille West.
In our area, seven other colleges, including Drexel, Temple, and Rowan are taking part and so are nearly a dozen stores and chains.
Sophomore Kayla DiMino is passionate about the cause. Her sorority is working on body image and eating disorders all semester. And every day, she follows her roommate's practice.
"When someone says something negative about myself or a friend, we say - say one nice thing about yourself," she said.
The campaign is not just aimed at women.
Surveys show rising numbers of men are suffering from eating disorders as well.
If you're interested in the mirror clings, call 1-800-RENFREW.
For more information on the Beyond the Mirror campaign, CLICK HERE.
Inspirational messages aim to spread body positivity, prevent eating disorders
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More