SOCIETY

Jesse Jackson speaks at North Philadelphia church

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 10 p.m. on August 5, 2018.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Reverend Jesse Jackson was the guest speaker at the 57th Annual Progressive National Baptist Convention in North Philadelphia on Sunday.

The civil rights leader spoke during the morning's worship service at Bright Hope Baptist Church.

Jackson was twice a candidate for the Democratic Presidential Nomination in the 1980s and is known for his work as a civil rights activist.

The convention runs through Friday.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyrev. jesse jacksonphiladelphia newscivil rightsNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in New Mexico compound
West Oak Lane woman celebrates 104th birthday
H.F. 'Gerry' Lenfest, former cable TV, media mogul, dies
2 Lehigh Valley community members make major donation to Emergency Services Team at Musikfest
More Society
Top Stories
Woman's body discovered inside Feltonville apartment
Sick rescue puppy stolen from Chester Co. pet store
Eagles host first open practice as Super Bowl champs
Car slams into tree along Kelly Drive
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car that was allegedly street racing
Pedestrian injured in Trenton, New Jersey crash
H.F. 'Gerry' Lenfest, former cable TV, media mogul, dies
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in New Mexico compound
Show More
Eagles extend Pederson, Roseman contracts through 2022
5 killed when small plane crashes in California parking lot
2008 Phillies championship team honored before game
8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
Police: Nurse stabbed by woman trying to stab sick father
More News