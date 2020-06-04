'It's been like a war zone': Kensington neighbors come together after businesses struck by looters

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Neighbors along Belgrade Street and Allegheny Avenue are on edge after several businesses in Philadelphia's Kensington section were looted, including their go-to pharmacy. But they say this is a strong community and everyone is pulling together."They kept telling us they were coming back all night long, we literally haven't slept in three days. It's been like a war zone here," said a neighbor who didn't want to be identified.It's been several sleepless nights for many in this tight-knit neighborhood. Care Trust Pharmacy is now boarded up and back open for business after being hit by looters, but the emotional scars are still fresh."I haven't cried yet it's been really stressful," said owner Catherine Tiang.The pharmacy has been around for five years and serves as a saving grace for many seniors."I thought about our patients, oh my God, what are they going to do to get their medication, they depend on us," employee Donna Knowles said.Neighbors immediately rushed to help in the early hours of the morning Monday."All I saw on camera was my neighbors coming out to deter them away. They didn't come back, thank god, but because of our community the strong-knit community they didn't come back," Tiang said."We try to stay together we want to keep it as nice as we can here 'cause we live here," said block captain, Hank Meleski Jr.And many want to be clear they're all for standing for justice, just not destruction."I think we need to make peace and do a peaceful protest, not destroy our city," Knowles said.