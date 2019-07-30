Society

Mars candy company backing petition to move Halloween to the weekend

The debate over whether to permanently move Halloween to the last Saturday in October is a hot and raging one.

Now, a major candy brand is throwing its support, and tons of chocolate, behind the movement to move it.

Mars says it will give away one million Snickers bars if the holiday gets moved to the weekend.

Right now, a change.org petition has more than 113,000 signatures.

It was started by the Halloween And Costumes Association.

They say on a Saturday celebrations will be safer, they can last all day and it will be more convenient and less stressful for kids and families.
